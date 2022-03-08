LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 574.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 147,498 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
