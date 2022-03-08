LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 574.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 147,498 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,837. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $553.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

