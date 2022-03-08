Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 9.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09. 751,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 256,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a market cap of C$314.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

