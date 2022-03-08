LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 519,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 97,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

