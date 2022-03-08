Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 90.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,035,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of LSPD opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.83.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

