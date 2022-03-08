Linamar (TSE:LNR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Linamar stock traded down C$3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,393. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$48.99 and a 1-year high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,137,500.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

