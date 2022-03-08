Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Flex accounts for 2.1% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Flex by 128.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 3,545,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,219. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

