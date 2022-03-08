Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

NYSE LEV opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

