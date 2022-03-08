Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $38.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.30 and a 200-day moving average of $313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.83.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

