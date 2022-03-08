LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

LivePerson stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

