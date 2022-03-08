Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 523,826 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

