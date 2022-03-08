Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

