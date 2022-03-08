Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. CX Institutional lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

