Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

