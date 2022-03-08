Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $19.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Shares of MA stock traded down $17.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

