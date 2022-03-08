Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

