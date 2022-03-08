Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 318.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.