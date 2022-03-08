LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,299 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

