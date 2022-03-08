LPL Financial LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

