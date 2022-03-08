LPL Financial LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Royal Gold by 88,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

