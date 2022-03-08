LPL Financial LLC Purchases 90,128 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,128 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

