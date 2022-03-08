LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

