LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,389 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 153.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 167,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 139.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDRX stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -205.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

