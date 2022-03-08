LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

