Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LMGDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 44,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
