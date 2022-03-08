Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LMGDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 44,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

