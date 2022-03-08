LumiraDx (LMDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect LumiraDx to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.