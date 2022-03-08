Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Down 1.3%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 5,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

