Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Down 1.3%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 5,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.
About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Energy (LUPEY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.