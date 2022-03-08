Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.
LXFR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
