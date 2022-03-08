Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

LXFR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

