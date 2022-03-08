M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 50 ($0.66) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

