Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Up 11.6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 644,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,488,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 30.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

