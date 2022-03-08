MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,405. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.82 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.82 and its 200 day moving average is $377.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

