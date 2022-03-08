MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.35. 35,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,143. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

