MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

