MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.35. 26,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,405. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.82 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

