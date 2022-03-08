MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 21,423 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 942,751 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. 250,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.96, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

