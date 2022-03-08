MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 241 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.