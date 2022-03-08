MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 922 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. 989,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,305,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

