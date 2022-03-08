Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 754,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of MGTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 177,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

