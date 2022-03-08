Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE:MGA traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

