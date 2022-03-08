Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.15

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 2638145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

