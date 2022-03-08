Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.93

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1262465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

