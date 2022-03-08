Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.93

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1262465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.
MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $732.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.
In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
