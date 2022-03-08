Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Magnite by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Magnite by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 89,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.20 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.