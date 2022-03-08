Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Makita stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 68,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,787. Makita has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

