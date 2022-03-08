Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,229,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,375.0 days.

MAWHF stock remained flat at $$1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

