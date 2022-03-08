Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$3.04. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 41,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$278.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

