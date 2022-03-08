Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

MNDT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 1,720,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,640. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $17,713,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $6,733,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

