Mark Richard Sells 7,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,342,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405,641. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

