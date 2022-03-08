Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 10,290 Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.