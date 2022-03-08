Marshall Wace LLP Has $166,000 Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.85.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.