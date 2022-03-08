Marshall Wace LLP Invests $147,000 in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINM stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Minim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

