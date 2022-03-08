Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,851 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,627,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

